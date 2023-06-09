Volusia County deputies: 2-year-old dies after being left in hot car for hours

The 2-year-old's death marks the second hot car death in Central Florida in the past two weeks.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was left in a hot car for hours died Thursday, a Facebook post explains.

Detectives say the parent's discovered she had been left in the family's hot car and rushed her to a hospital. The child was then pronounced dead.

The Orange City family told detectives they left their Highland Drive home and went to lunch in DeLand. They returned back to the home around 2:40 p.m. with the 2-year-old and two older brothers, ages 8 and 15.

It wasn't until around 5 p.m. that the girl was found unresponsive in the car. They then drove her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m.

"The circumstances of the child’s death are under active investigation by the Volusia Sheriff’s Major Case Unit," the sheriff's office wrote in the post. "More information will be released when it becomes available."

According to Click Orlando, the 2-year-old's death marks the second hot car death in Central Florida in the past two weeks.