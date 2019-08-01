The state of Florida made history Tuesday as more than a million people regained their right to vote.

Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in November’s midterm election, restoring voting rights for all felons without murder or sex offense convictions.

“Awesome. Awesome. Today means so much, and it’s the idea to finally register to vote, but the biggest thing, the most humbling feeling ever, is being able to do this with so many individuals,” said Rev. Demetrius Jifunza after filling out his voter registration application in Sarasota County on Tuesday.

“It’s not about politics or anything like that," he said. "It’s about a community, a state of individuals who came together on one common cause, and that means so much."

In St. Petersburg, U.S. Rep. and former Florida Gov. Charlie Crist accompanied Melanie Paine to fill out her voter registration form.

“I feel really empowered and I feel great getting my rights back,” said Paine. “I made a single mistake that I paid for dearly, and I’m still paying for again and again with all of the stigma and things that happen once you receive the ‘felony’ stamp, so it feels really good to have paid my dues, be a working, productive member of society and be able to have my rights and be able to have a say.”

“Congressman Crist, when he was in office as governor, he processed a lot of clemency applications, and unfortunately the following administration didn’t keep up that same pace, and it has been disheartening to hear that people are waiting for years to have their applications reviewed,” she added.

“This is just something that won’t hold me back anymore along with all the other hurdles that I have to deal with as far as housing and employment and other things that being a felon can really interfere with.”

But while the mood was jovial for those who regained their rights, state elections officials were still in the dark on some aspects of implementing the law and said they simply took applicants at their word that they had completed the terms of their sentence.

“No proof. They’re filling out the application, they’re going to affirm on a box, or not, but if they affirm on the box that their rights have been restored if they have a previous felony conviction, then we will process those Florida voter registration applications at that point,” said Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.

“Individuals would have to know for themselves, under Amendment 4, that they’ve completed all the terms of their sentences,” Turner added. “We are entering the data and sending it into the statewide system and then we’ll see what happens at that point because I’m not doing any, we’re not doing any verification process at this point, at the local level.”

