Second lady Karen Pence will also be making an appearance in the Sunshine State.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida will get a visit from the vice president of the United States this weekend.

VP Mike Pence will land Saturday in Orlando before traveling to The Villages.

While in Orlando, Pence will take part in a Latinos for Trump event. There, he will talk about what the campaign describes as the Trump administration’s dedication to the Hispanic community through policies such as expanding educational opportunities and school choice.

After that wraps up, Pence will head to The Villages for a "Make America Great Again" event

Later that evening, Mr. Pence will go back to Washington D.C.

Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Tampa on Monday as she makes the case for a second term for President Donald Trump.

Mrs. Pence will headline an "Operation MAGA" event at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. The Trump campaign said she would use the appearance to "share President Trump and Vice President Pence's Make America Great Again agenda with the American people."

That event will be held at Tabellas at Delaney Creek. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for general admission.

