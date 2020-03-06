Walt Disney Company pledges $5 million to support social justice nonprofits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Walt Disney Company has pledged $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that advance social justice.
“The killing of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that black people in America have suffered, and it is critical that we stand together, speak out and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated,” Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company said.
The NAACP will get $2 million of that pledge to further their longstanding work promoting social justice by eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through their advocacy and education programs.
The pledge is part of Disney’s ongoing commitment to support organizations that advance social justice.
In addition, Disney employees are able to make a donation with the company matching those gifts.
