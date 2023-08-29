Disney 'monitoring' Hurricane Idalia, will remain open right now

The theme park says it is monitoring the path of the storm.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia threatens to bring dangerous storm surge and strong winds to Florida's Gulf Coast, Walt Disney World is staying open.

According to the Central Florida theme park, Walt Disney World is "operating under normal conditions."

"We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members," Disney said on its website.

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels asks that guests staying at Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground "remove and stow all outside items, including tents and decor, and take in camper awnings by 6 p.m. Tuesday." For guests who would like to leave early or find alternate options for their vacation, they are asked to contact Disney at 407-939-2744.

Disney is also offering travel flexibility for people with bookings between August 28 and Sept. 5. Their website says, "At this time, change and cancellation fees imposed by Disney will be waived for check-in dates of August 28, 2023 through September 5, 2023. Guests currently staying at our Disney Resort hotels whose travel plans have been impacted by the storm may receive a discounted rate to extend their stay through the evening of August 31, if needed, by visiting the front desk."