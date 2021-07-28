Disney World to require guests to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

The updated policy will take effect July 30.

CELEBRATION, Fla. — The "Most Magical Place on Earth" is updating its mask policy.

Starting July 30, Walt Disney World will require all guests ages two and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The mask requirement applies while guests are on Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner.

Masks will also be required when guests enter and ride attractions.

Face coverings will be optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.

