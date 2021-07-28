x
Florida

Disney World to require guests to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

The updated policy will take effect July 30.
Credit: Kent Phillips, photographer
Cast members who continuously interact with guests at Walt Disney World Resort theme parks in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., such as seen here at the main entrance of Magic Kingdom Park, will wear both face coverings and face shields when the theme parks begin their phased reopening July 11, 2020. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

CELEBRATION, Fla. — The "Most Magical Place on Earth" is updating its mask policy. 

Starting July 30, Walt Disney World will require all guests ages two and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. 

The mask requirement applies while guests are on Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner. 

Masks will also be required when guests enter and ride attractions. 

Face coverings will be optional for all guests in outdoor common areas. 

For more information on Disney World's mask policy, click here

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

