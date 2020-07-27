Walt Disney World tightens list of 'appropriate' face-coverings

Masks are required for guests older than 2-years-old on Disney World's properties.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Park-goers might want to check their packing list again ahead of their next Walt Disney World trip.

The theme parks COVID-19 landing page appears to have expanded its "appropriate" mask guidance since reopening earlier this month.

Disney World previously deemed neck gaiters and open-chin triangle bandanas unsuitable face coverings.

Now, a list of masks that will not be accepted also includes face-coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind. Disney says this is based on guidance from health authorities.

Guests visiting any of Walt Disney World's parks, who are 2 and up are required to wear a face-covering at all times-- except when eating or drinking while "stationary." Your mask must be covering both your nose and mouth.

Disney World reopened to guests for the first time on July 11 since the coronavirus pandemic began. The Magic Kindom and Animal Kingdom opened its gates first, with Disney's Hollywood Studios and Epcot followed suit days later.

You can find a full "what to know before you go guide" here.

