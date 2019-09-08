ORLANDO, Fla. — The Most Magical Place on Earth will host a special sports competition.

The Walt Disney World Resort said Thursday it will host the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The competition will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

Taking place from June 5-11, the games will feature more than 4,000 athletes, 10,000 volunteers, 1,500 coaches, and 125,000 fans from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The games will mark the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics Florida.

For more information on the event, click here.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.