Want to go 'glamping' at Disney World? Here's your chance!

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is offering campsites for guests to enjoy the parks and nature at the same time.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — If you're sick of being cooped up a year into the pandemic, there's a way you can explore nature and some of the world's most famous theme parks in the same place. And you don't even have to leave Florida.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort is offering a spring deal on campsites for guests to camp out and get away from the grind. You can get an up to 20 percent discount on most stays between April 11 and May 27.

The campsites offer up a spot to relax within a natural setting, either in a tent or an RV. But there are plenty of activities for the adventurer. You can try your hand at horseback riding, fishing, canoeing and kayaking, all on-site.

Disney also allows pets on the campsites. They're subject to restrictions, so be sure to read up on them and request a pet-friendly loop if you're planning to take a furry friend or two.

Have you stayed at The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort? 🏕✨ Check out all the reasons @planDisney panelists recommend this unique way to experience the magic: https://t.co/6dUjzVkFVC pic.twitter.com/mYGVnJNoqy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 16, 2021

Cashing in on the camping trend

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort is not the only campsite people are flocking to these days. The reason is simple: safety.

In the past, some have viewed camping as less safe than other types of vacations, because of interactions with wildlife and the elements. But COVID-19 has attracted people to the idea. A survey by Kampgrounds of America (KOA) found 46 percent of travelers believe camping is the safest type of travel once restrictions are lifted. That's well ahead of the 27 percent in favor of an off-the-grid cabin. Only 8 percent voted for international flights.

You're also not alone if you plan to take an RV on your trip. According to the latest RV Road Signs report by ITR Economics, 2021 is projected to set records for RV sales with more than 500,000. They cite not only safety concerns, but the ability for people to work and learn remotely, as reasons for the spike.

You can book your magical camping expereince on Disney's website.