Watch: Florida Gov. DeSantis to give vaccine update in Jacksonville Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference at Edward Waters College Thursday morning. He is expected to give an update on the availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

Also in attendance is expected to be Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.

You can watch the news conference here at 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, the governor talked about more vaccines possibly heading this way as soon as next week with the Johnson & Johnson shot’s advancements.

More vaccines, he said, mean more people can get them and that could include teachers and law enforcement officers who are 50 and older.

When there are enough doses available, Desantis said the next group of seniors to get their shots would be people 60 and older, then 55 and up.