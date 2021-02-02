The governor wants any company that de-platforms a Florida political candidate to face a daily fine of $100,000 until the candidate's platform access is restored.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to crack down on "big tech" at a news conference at the Florida State Capitol on Tuesday.

His remarks come after several companies have de-platformed or banned people and websites perpetuating misinformation and conspiracy theories. Those banned include former President Donald Trump, whose Tweets falsely claimed wide-scale election fraud, and Parler, de-platformed by Apple after it refused to ban users threatening violence in the service of conspiracy theories.

DeSantis, a vocal Trump supporter, compared what he called "big tech" to Big Brother, and said the content moderation done by Google, Facebook, Amazon and others constitute “political manipulation.”

DeSantis said censorship by big tech companies will be a priority this legislative session.

"Over the past decade, citizens could directly connect with large numbers of people and could cut out corporate media outlets entirely," said DeSantis. "Over the years, however, these platforms have changed from neutral platforms that provided Americans with the freedom to speak to enforcers of preferred narratives."

He said that content moderators run by private companies are restricting free speech by removing posts and censoring information. He referenced the recent shutdown of Parler.

"If you don't like Parler, then don't read it," he said. "Let's not have those choices made for us. Or before long, we will have nothing more than someone else's choices imposed upon us by a bunch of monopolies whose core business is to sell advertising."

DeSantis hopes to "preserve Florida's rich discourse" by taking on companies looking to sell and censor information for financial and political gain.

To ensure Floridians are safeguarded against tech companies, DeSantis proposed requiring full disclosure of standards of use, including when they change and an option to opt-out or targeted content/ads based on algorithms.

Also under his proposal, any technology company that de-platforms a candidate for an elected office in Florida during an election could face a daily fine of $100,000 until the candidate's access to the platform is restored.