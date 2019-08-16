ANNA MARIA, Fla. — During a recent fishing trip, Rob Gorta said a hammerhead shark swam up and snatched a tarpon right out of his hands.

The whole attack and struggle were caught on video.

According to Gorta's website, he's been a Tampa Bay area fishing guide for more than 22 years. He says he spends about two months every year tarpon fishing in the area.

He said he's caught some crazy shark attacks over the years, but this recent one was pretty intense.

As of September 2013, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission made tarpon catch-and-release only. People are allowed to hold tarpon partially out of the water to measure and photograph the fish.

However, state law prohibits fisherman from taking tarpon full out of the water and onto boats.

"There is also no way to lift a 180-pound fish into a 22-foot Skeeter Bay boat," Gorta said on his YouTube page.

