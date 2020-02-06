Ways to make a lasting change in America once the protests are over, according to Tampa activist

TAMPA, Fla — A log in to social media and you will see your feed consumed with black squares. It's apart of the latest movement to protest racial inequality and police brutality in America.
The Black Out Tuesday movement seen on social media was originally organized by black women who work in the music industry, Jamila Thomas, senior director of marketing at Atlantic Records, and Brianna Agyemang, a former Atlantic executive.
With the movement, they created the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused calling for members of the music industry “ to collectively pause, reflect, and support the black community.”
Given the physical and digital protests happening across the globe, the world is coming together for a desired change.
But what happens when the protests are over? How can those fighting for justice ensure the change is lasting?
"You gotta get a seat at the table. With the police department, with the mayor's office, with city council, with the county commissioner, with the school board. we need to be at their table, talking it out and making things change," said Willis Bowick, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay Black Chamber of Commerce.
Bowick started the Tampa Bay Black Chamber of Commerce 15 years ago and has served as a community activist for more than 30 years. Bowick says the new generation holds a lot of power and should use their voice and youth to change the world.
"We should encourage young people to involve themselves in politics, to involve themselves in the structure of changing things in the state of Florida and work on change in other areas after that! Because its honestly time for a change, we've been at this for years. we can do it. its time for a change," said Bowick.
