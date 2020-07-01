ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida is known for its fresh orange juice, of course.

For decades, when drivers and families stopped at the state's welcome centers, they would be able to sample free OJ. Now, however, the state can no longer foot the bill for juice.

Pictures from Florida Memory show the Welcome-to-Florida tradition in the 1950s, and tourists enjoying a cup in the 1960s and 1970s.

The state legislature designated orange juice as the official beverage of the Sunshine State back in 1967 -- click here to take a look back in time at the highway welcome centers.

10News spoke with the marketing director for the Florida Department of Citrus. Its budget runs from July to June, set by the Florida Citrus Commission.

For now, there's no money to give out those samples, but marketers hope you'll support Florida growers and buy your own juice at the store.

