What's open in Florida?

Here's what's opening in the Sunshine State.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Aquarium

After being closed for almost eight weeks, the Florida Aquarium plans to reopen its doors Friday, May 15 with limited capacity.

People can start reserving their time slots starting May 7.

Things will look a little different as people make their way through the amazing underwater world.

Ticket sales will be all online and all other transactions will be done hands-free. All aquarium staff members will be wearing masks while they're out in public.

Touch exhibits like Moon Bay, the stingray touch tank, and the No Bone Zone will remain closed.

More information can be found on the aquarium's website.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park

ZooTampa said Tuesday it plans to reopen "on or about June 1" after getting approval from city and county leaders for its modified operations plan during the pandemic.

The approved plan includes new guest protocols and these key changes:

Limiting the number of guests to 50 percent of zoo capacity

Enforcing six feet or more of social distancing

Restricting the zoo's indoor venues to 25 percent capacity and emphasizing outdoor seating with staff supervision

Adding safety and thermal monitoring stations at the entrance

Hiring on-site EMTs

Providing personal protective equipment to employees and offering disposable masks to guests for free

Communicating and training employees on new safety protocols

Shifting the start of Zoo Camp to the week of June 22

While the zoo has been closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, animal care staff have still been there looking after the 1,100 animals who live at ZooTampa.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

If you've been missing Winter the dolphin, you're in luck — Clearwater Marine Aquarium will reopen May 15.

The aquarium has been closed for almost two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

And, to honor first responders, nurses, acitve duty military members and teachers, the aquarium is offering them free admission for special appreciation days on May 13 and 14.

While it is reopening, the aquarium is also implementing the following changes to keep visitors and employees safe:

Attendance is limited to 25 percent of normal capacity

Touchless transactions

Guests required to make reservations for a certain date and time and buy tickets prior to arriving at the aquarium

Signs and floor decals will promote social distancing

Barriers installed at transaction areas

All guest-facing staff will wear face masks

All staff will have daily temperature checks

Guests are urged to wear masks

Find more information about the aquarium reopening here.

Dinosaur World

You'll be able to take a step back in time again at Dinosaur World starting Thursday, May 7.

The Tampa Bay attraction said it was going to open its dino walk and indoor museum. But, all hands-on activities will be closed.

The park will be cutting ticket prices to $10 (plus tax) until everything can be reopened.

Are you looking for more information? Head to Dinosaur World's website.

American Victory Ship and Museum

Guests can once again step aboard the American Victory Ship and Museum, in downtown Tampa, on May 8.

The ship said that it will strictly observe new procedures and safeguards to provide a healthy and safe venue for all.

Interactive exhibits will be restricted and group capacity will be limited throughout the day with groups no larger than 8 being allowed on site.

The ship will resume normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. But organizers say that times are subject to change as they monitor interest.

You can check daily updates and hours here.

Tampa Bay History Center

Beginning at 10 a.m. on June 1, the Tampa Bay History Center is reopening its doors to the public. The center plans to reopen under guidelines set out by the state of Florida and the CDC.

Capacity will be limited in the gallery and theater presentations, all front-of-house staff will be wearing protective equipment and all ticket sales will be completed online.

Additional information can be found by clicking here.

Disney World:

Disney World is one step closer to reopening.

On Wednesday it's plans were approved by Orange County leaders. The next step will be for Governor Ron DeSantis to sign off.

Disney World hopes to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11. That day is the proposed date for reopening Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom. Then, EPCOT and Hollywood Studios would reopen July 15. Both phased reopenings would include cast member preview days before the public returns.

SeaWorld

SeaWorld is in the same boat as Disney. The park's plans to reopen were approved by Wednesday morning by Orange County leaders.

SeaWorld's county-approved plans include a proposed reopening date of June 10 for an employee appreciation day and then June 11 for a public reopening.

MOSI

The Museum of Science and Industry in Tampa was one of the first major science centers in the country to reopen after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MOSI reopened to the public on Wednesday, May 27. It follows The Florida Aquarium and Dinosaur World, which both opened earlier this month.

Since MOSI exhibits are hands-on and interactive, the museum had to decide how to manage their exhibits.

Busch Gardens

Hillsborough County has endorsed Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island's plan to reopen soon.

This week, SeaWorld Entertainment, which owns Busch Gardens got the green-light from Orange County to reopen its Orlando parks. The plan now awaits final approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Tampa area parks have gotten similar green-lights from Hillsborough County and are also awaiting the governor's final approval. Busch Gardens will also require a thumbs up from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

The Orlando parks are targeting a June 10 reopening date for employee appreciation day and then a June 11 public reopening. In documents obtained by 10 Tampa Bay, Busch Gardens did not indicate an exact reopening date in Tampa. But, it is likely to fall around the same time as the SeaWorld date.

Glazer Children's Museum

The Glazer Children's Museum announced Friday it will reopen June 6, with summer camps starting June 8.

The museum said it developed a comprehensive reopening plan that expands on 10 years of experience operating as a "clean, safe, and fun" museum.

The museum said it principles, Clean - Safe - Fun, will help guide its reopening operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum will be opening at 25 percent capacity. To keep that capacity managed, people are asked to buy their tickets online ahead of time to reserve a spot.

Universal CityWalk

The theme park's CityWalk opened May 14.

Here's what's opening May 14 at CityWalk:

Universal Studios Store and select merchandise carts

Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company (store only)

Airbrush

Hollywood Drive-In Golf

Auntie Anne's Pretzels

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. Restaurant and Market

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville (outside and Lone Palm)

Red Oven Pizza Bakery

Voodoo Doughnut

Disney Springs

Disney Springs started welcoming guests back May 20.

Here are the locations that have been announced, so far:

Morimoto Asia: The main dining room and dinner service will be open from 4:30-9 p.m on May 22.

Morimoto Asia Street Food: The outdoor dining lunch and dinner service will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m on May 22.

Pizza Ponte: The indoor/outdoor dining lunch and dinner service will be open from noon to 8 p.m on May 22.

Vivoli il Gelato: This location is set to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 22.

All of these locations are owned by the parent company, Patina Restaurant Group. To learn more about required safety guidelines like required mask-wearing, limited menus, enhanced cleaning and redesigned layouts, click here.

Wine Bar George: This location will re-open at noon on May 20. To see its health and safety guidelines before visiting, click here.

Planet Hollywood: This location is set to be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 20. Check with Planet Hollywood's website for updates.

Earl of Sandwich: This location is set to be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 20. Check with Earl of Sandwich's website for updates.

Chicken Guy!: This location is set to be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 20. Check with Chicken Guy's website for updates.

The reopening does come with limitations and safety guidelines in place for guests to follow like restricted capacity, parking and hours of operation.

LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND will reopen June 1.

The park will operate at 50-percent capacity. Once guests and employees get to the park, they will be required to have their temperatures taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 and higher will not be allowed to enter the park.

Guests are encouraged to download the LEGOLAND app and check out the website before they get to the park to help plan their trips.

You can read more about LEGOLAND's reopening plans here.

Here's a list of everything else that is open:

Restaurants and food establishments: Locations are allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50-percent with proper social distancing, but appropriately spaced outdoor seating is encouraged. Bar counters will still be required to stay closed.

Retail: Locations are allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent.

Museums and libraries: Locations are allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent. But, local governments control if museums and libraries are allowed to reopen. Check with your county for specifics.

Gyms: Locations are allowed to open at 50 percent capacity. Social distancing is required and all equipment and surfaces must be self-sanitized after use.

Barbershops and hair, nail salons: Must continue to operate under the May 11 guidance. Meaning, appointments only, social distancing and sanitation requirements, masks must be worn by employees, and no groups waiting to be seen.