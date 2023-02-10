After monthlong closure, The Wheel at Icon Park reopens

The carousel was closed to the public after it lost power mid-ride back at the end of December.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Wheel at Icon Park is re-energized and ready to take riders to see the best view of Orlando after being shut down for more than a month.

The carousel was closed to guests after it mysteriously lost power with more than 60 people aboard the ride, Orange County Fire Rescue said back on Dec. 31.

"The Wheel at ICON Park is now Open!" the theme park said on social media. "We are ready to welcome guests on The Wheel and provide the best view of Orlando! Click for more information."

Using an aerial ladder, rescue climbers helped 62 riders safely to the ground, the agency said in a tweet. The people were scattered between more than 20 pods on The Wheel.

Orlando's WESH reported that fire crews didn't know what caused the power outage and all communication was lost between riders and the ride operator. The news outlet reported videos shared on social media showed wires sparking on one of the pods.