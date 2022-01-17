'Wheels Up, Guns Down' bicyclists ride down South Florida highways

More of the riders are bicyclists this year, as opposed to motorcyclists or ATV riders.

MIAMI — A large number of bicyclists rode down highways, some popping wheelies or doing stunts Monday afternoon in Miami.

Video from a news helicopter showed riders weaving through traffic, taking up lanes and passing through intersections.

CBS Miami says it was part of the annual unsanctioned "Wheels Up, Guns Down" event, which the local television station explains was originally launched as a way to pay tribute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In recent years, however, CBS says the event has sometimes become "a dangerous display of stunts and racing on South Florida streets."

Ahead of the event, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony told the TV station that his deputies would not be tolerating any ATV or dirt bike riders who blocked traffic, went onto sidewalks, popped wheelies or otherwise rode recklessly. Florida Highway Patrol even strategically blocked some highway on-and-off ramps as a precaution, while law enforcement choppers gauged the situation from the sky.

Yet, so far, this year appears to be different from prior ones. That's because CBS says the majority of riders this time are actual bicyclists – as opposed to motorcyclists or ATV riders. However, several dirt bikers could be seen as the event continued.

Many of the bicyclists hit the roads around 3 p.m. Monday. CBS Miami cut into programming with a special report, which can be viewed below. It showed dozens of cyclists coming onto I-95 from the Airport Expressway.