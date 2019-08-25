MIRAMAR, Fla. — The search for a missing Stetson University student has entered its second week, with her family anxious to find her safe.

Valentina Arango last spoke to her mom on Monday, Aug. 19, and no one has talked with her or seen her since, according to the Miramar Police Department.

Police say she was driving a 2015 blue Toyota Yaris with Florida license plate number Z01-AXB when she left home. Her phone's GPS pinged her at Stetson University, located north of Orlando, and her debit card was used Sunday but no one could say they've seen her.

A university spokesperson told WFOR-TV, “At this time Stetson is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist them in their investigation and Stetson Public Safety remains on the lookout for her vehicle on campus.”

Her mother, speaking with CBS Miami, pled for Arango to let them know she is safe.

“We’re all concerned about you Valentina,” Elizabeth Arango said. “Please come home. Please tell us you’re OK. Send a message if you’re not able to. Try to turn on that phone.

"Try to do something so we can help you."

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.