PARKLAND, Fla. — The name Marjory Stoneman Douglas has become synonymous with the school shooting in Florida that ended with 17 people dead.

The school’s name honors Marjory Stoneman Douglas, a journalist and activist for the women’s suffrage movement who was most known for her effort to conserve the Florida Everglades.

Stoneman Douglas was born in Minneapolis in 1890. She graduated from Wellesley College with a 4.0 GPA.

After a brief marriage to Kenneth Douglas, she headed to the Sunshine State to be with her dad. She had not seen her father, Frank Stoneman, since she was a child.

Frank Stoneman was the first publisher of the Miami Herald and hired his daughter as a columnist. There she established herself as a great writer.

Stoneman Douglas took her passion for advocating and went on to promote the conservation of the Everglades.

In 1947 Stoneman Douglas published her book “The Everglades: River of Grass.” It became a best seller and raised the country’s awareness for Florida’s swamp, according to Women Hall of Fame.

After years of advocating for years to protect Florida’s ecosystem, Stoneman Douglas founded the nonprofit Friends of the Everglades.

She dedicated her life to restoring and conserving the Everglades. She died at 108-years-old in 1998.

