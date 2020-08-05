Wildfires force hundreds more from their homes in the Florida Panhandle

Florida wildfires continue to rage as firefighters work to contain them.

MILTON, Fla. — Authorities say firefighters in the Florida Panhandle are battling wildfires that have forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes.

The Florida Forest Service said firefighters worked overnight to monitor and contain the fires. Friday morning, firefighters said the 5 Mile Swamp Fire was about 35 percent contained and the Hammock Fire was 40 percent contained.

Smoke from the fires caused authorities to close a stretch of Interstate 10 in both directions Thursday.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Thursday that no rain is in the forecast and that residents should stay on alert for additional wildfires. She called the situation extremely dangerous and fast-moving.

Some of the 1,100 people who were asked to evacuate in Santa Rosa County were allowed back home Thursday. Others will be asked to stay away at least one more night.

In Walton County, a 575-acre fire prompted about 500 people to evacuate.

