Wildlife officials investigate alligator shot with arrows

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials want to know who shot an alligator with arrows in an apparent attempt to harvest the reptile.
The News-Press reports that Lee County deputies responded to the injured 11-foot alligator on April 28 at a Fort Myers pond. The animal had two arrows in its head and a rope wrapped around its snout and feet.
Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helped a contracted trapper remove the alligator, which was transferred alive to a farm.
Officials want anyone with information to call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
