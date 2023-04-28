Windshield repair bill targets fraud, inflated claims in Florida

The same bill contains several other measures, like prohibiting auto glass and repair shops from offering perks like cash or gift cards.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’ve got a major ding or crack in your windshield, you might want to consider having a repair done soon.

In Florida, anyone with full insurance coverage can have their damaged windshield replaced without paying a deductible.

While that won’t change, state lawmakers are considering a bill that would eliminate what’s known as an assignment of benefits that allow glass repair shops to handle your insurance claim for you.

The idea behind the bill is to cut down on fraudulent and inflated claims, but it might also make it more complicated for people who would now have to deal with insurance companies themselves.

“Nobody’s trying to make the process more difficult for consumers. This is a very simple process,” Insurance Information Institute Spokesman Mark Friedlander said. “Last year alone 37,000 glass claim lawsuits were filed in Florida.

"We’ve never seen anything like this in any state across the country. Florida always seems to be the leader in insured fraud schemes.”

It also prohibits repairs that haven’t been authorized for using subcontractors or salvaged parts without the vehicle owner’s knowledge.