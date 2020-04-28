WINTER HAVEN, Fla — Update: Winter Haven Police say the man was taken into custody without any shots being fired. He was taken down by a K-9 and is being treated for bite injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Original story:

He’s not holding the gun, and he hasn’t made any threats. But police in Winter Haven say a man is standing in the middle of a neighborhood street with a rifle at his feet.

Officers are trying to get him to move away from the weapon, but so far, he has refused.

People who live in the area of 16th Street NE and Avenue G are being told to stay inside their homes until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter