PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of leaving her dog in a hot car so long, when deputies tried to take its temperature, the thermometer pegged out.

WEAR-TV reports the female pit bull mix was pronounced dead at the scene. WEAR-TV says the high in Pensacola, where the dog was found, was 89 degrees with a “feels like” temperature closer to 100.

The dog’s owner, Crystal Marie Houk, is charged with one count of animal cruelty.

WEAR-TV says Houk told deputies she left the air conditioning on for the dog, but when the door was opened hot air was blowing.

