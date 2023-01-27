'More questions than answers:' Woman's body found on I-4

The Orlando Police Department says it received several calls of vehicles hitting what appeared to be a human body.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An investigation is underway into figuring out what led to a woman's death Thursday night on Interstate 4 in Central Florida.

Teqilla Shepherd, 39, was found dead on the eastbound side of the highway near the Orange Blossom Trail exit, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police say that around 11:30 p.m., the department received multiple calls of cars hitting what was believed to be a body. The person, later identified as Shepherd, was found and a car was spotted on the off-ramp.

No one was with the car when police arrived at the scene, the department said, adding that the car was registered to Shepherd.

"At this time, we have more questions than answers," police said in a statement. "Detectives are working to determine what led to this incident and the death of this individual."