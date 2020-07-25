Deputies: Woman had guns in diaper bag at Walt Disney World

The woman also had marijuana in a plastic bag with her, authorities said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Court documents show a Georgia woman was arrested at Walt Disney World after security for the Florida resort found two guns and some marijuana in her child’s diaper bag.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Yunique Smith was arrested July 18 on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and marijuana possession.

Officials say Smith was going through Epcot security with an adult man, their 7-month-old daughter and her 7-year-old son when the guard spotted a 9mm handgun and a plastic bag containing marijuana.