Woman dies after thrown from horse at Florida rodeo

BAKER, Fla — A woman died after she was thrown from a horse at a rodeo in the Florida panhandle, authorities said Sunday.

The 56-year-old woman had just finished competing in a barrel race at the Baker Rodeo on Saturday when she was thrown from the galloping horse on an exit ramp and struck a pole, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in an email.

The woman later died at a local hospital. Her identity was not immediately released, but the sheriff's office said she is from out of state.