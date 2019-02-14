Problems with SunPass continue to mount as people receive backlogged bills.

One woman in Indiana reached out to 10News after her family received a bogus bill.

Jacqueline Tanner said her parents in Riverview received a bill for $2.14 addressed to her husband for a vehicle that was totaled seven years ago. According to the SunPass statement, that car was on a Florida road in July of 2018.

Tanner said this isn't about the money.

"It’s about the fact that they put a bill in my husband’s name and attached it to one of our old tag numbers," she said. "It’s not even current with the state of Florida and hasn’t been since 2009."

Tanner said she hasn't lived in Florida for 12 years, the car the bill refers to was totaled seven years ago and the tag number hasn't been used since 2009.

The whole ordeal left Tanner and her family uneasy and nervous. She contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, FL Attorney General, and Florida Inspector General in an attempt to clear her family's name from this impossible charge.

10News reached out to Florida Department of Transportation about Tanner's predicament. The agency said it would follow up. For anyone else looking to dispute a charge:

Go to sunpass.com, click on the “unpaid toll tab” and follow the instructions to view and/or dispute a toll invoice. People can also contact SunPass via phone at 888-865-5352.

What does toll money go toward?

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) collects toll fees that are then reinvested into the roadways for infrastructure maintenance, which includes lighting, signage and facilities along the highways. It can also be used for future construction, ramps and roadway extensions.

How much annually does the state of Florida bring in from SunPass?

The most recent fiscal year report of tolls collected was $837 million.

What are current projects in the Tampa Bay area are being funded by SunPass tolls?

In the Tampa Bay area, the recent widening of the Veterans Expressway and the current extension of the Suncoast Parkway in Citrus County were both supported by funding from SunPass toll collections.

Timeline: Florida's SunPass problems

