Family of woman killed in Florida parasailing accident files lawsuit

The woman's 10-year-old son and 9-year-old son were also injured during the collision.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's note: The video above is from a June 1 report on the deadly parasailing collision.

The family of an Illinois woman killed in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys has filed a lawsuit against the parasailing company in the month since the tragedy.

According to CBS News, the wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit was filed against Lighthouse Parasail.

Supraja Alaparthi, 33, her son and nephew, ages 9 and 10, were parasailing when the weather took a turn for the worst, FWC says. The captain cut the line after the parasail was "pegged," – when the wind takes over the chute – and the woman and two kids were dragged across the surface of the water until they collided with the Old Seven Mile Bridge, the Associated Press reported.

A boater nearby saw the three hit the water, rushed over to rescue them and brought them to waiting paramedics, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

The woman died by the time they arrived at the nearby Sunset Grill Marina, authorities said, while the 9 and 10-year-olds were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Associated Press spoke with a parasailing safety consultant who said cutting the line should never happen when people are in the air.

"No, no, no. That’s not even in the cards," Mark McCulloh told The Associated Press.

Lawyers for the family told CBS News, "All the family members were yelling to the captain hook them, use a rescue device jump in the water… Do something to save our family. They saw them screaming saw them yelling for help as the wind gusted in and took them away from the boat."

Attorneys representing the family provided photos Tuesday claiming to depict unsafe weather conditions that were reportedly seen shortly before the family went into the air, according to TV station WTVJ. The Miami station says the lawsuit claims the parasailing company was negligent for operation in poor weather conditions.