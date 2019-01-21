AVON PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 58-year-old woman has died after an all-terrain vehicle driven by a child crashed and fell on her.

According to a WFTV report , Laura Bizzell of Avon Park was a passenger on the ATV when it crashed Saturday in Osceola County.

Florida Highway Patrol said the 9-year-old boy driving the ATV was trying to avoid another ATV when he crashed and overturned.

Troopers said Bizzell was killed in the crash, and the boy suffered minor injuries.

The other ATV was driven by a 53-year-old man. Troopers said he also suffered minor injuries.

