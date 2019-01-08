PENSACOLA, Fla. — A woman has pleaded guilty to throwing a sports drink at a Florida congressman who frequently appears on television supporting President Donald Trump.
Federal court records show that 35-year-old Amanda Kondrat'yev pleaded guilty to assault Thursday in Pensacola.
Authorities say Kondrat'yev was part of a group protesting in June outside a town hall meeting attended by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The second-term Republican was leaving a coffee house when a cup struck him in the back.
Several witnesses identified Kondrat'yev as the assailant, and the throw was caught on video.
Kondrat'yev faces up to a year in prison at her Oct. 17 sentencing.
What other people are reading right now:
- Convicted child molester killed in Florida jail, convicted murderer charged in fatal beating
- Worker scratching his crotch led to restaurant's temporary closure, health inspectors say
- 'I want more answers' | Man finds frozen baby in mom's freezer in south St. Louis
- This math problem is dividing the internet
- 9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Florida creek
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.