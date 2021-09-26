Woman shot in car while driving on Florida Turnpike

One bullet went through her left hand and into her right upper leg, troopers explain. A second shot it and damaged her vehicle.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers are investigating a shooting that injured a driver early Saturday morning on SR-91, also known as Florida's Turnpike, at the 53-mile marker.

A 24-year-old woman was driving her BMW in the right lane when a black or blue car approached on the left side, FHP reports in a news release. Someone in the passing car fired multiple shots at the woman's car.

The woman reportedly heard and felt the gunfire hit her car twice.

One of the bullets went through her left hand and into her right upper leg, troopers explain. The second shot hit the left front fender of her car.

According to FHP, the shooter continued to drive southbound on SR-91 without stopping. The occupants are still unknown at this time.

The woman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the release reveals.

The case is currently pending investigation.