'Their bad': Florida woman drives wrong-way on highway, collides with another car

A 20-year-old woman is behind bars after she "intentionally" drove the wrong way on a Florida Panhandle highway and collided with another driver, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 1 p.m. Saturday. According to a release, 20-year-old Anessia Jines "intentionally" drove westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 98 near Hurlburt Field. She was speeding and "deliberately swerving" to try to collide with other drivers, deputies said.

Ultimately, Jines hit a 71-year-old woman driving a Toyota. The older woman suffered "significant but non-life-threatening" injuries. Jines was not hurt, the sheriff's office said.

When an off-duty deputy tried to detain Jines as she tried to walk away from the accident, she reportedly asked him "Why are you touching me?" He replied, "Because you could have killed someone."

Jines didn't care, saying it was "their bad," the deputy said. She also reportedly refused to walk to the patrol car.

As a result of her alleged actions, Jines was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer.

"We want to express our gratitude to all the callers who alerted the OCSO to the dangerous situation and those who stopped to assist in the investigation," the sheriff's office said in part.