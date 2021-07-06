WWE superstar Jimmy Uso arrested for DUI in Pensacola

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Uso was booked early Tuesday morning.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested in Pensacola for driving under the influence, according to multiple reports.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, Uso – whose real name is Jonathan Fatu – was booked around 1 a.m. Tuesday. He would be released later in the day around 9 a.m.

Fatu was arrested for driving with a BAC of .205, TMZ Sports reports. He was pulled over by officers after they say he ran a red light.

This isn't the first time Uso has been arrested for driving under the influence. In 2019, he was also arrested and charged with DUI in Escambia County, WEAR reports.

Uso would later be found not guilty of those charges.