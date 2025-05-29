WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil appointed to Florida State Fair Board of Directors

“As a Florida native, it is a tremendous honor for me to be able to help shape, cultivate, and educate, those throughout the state...," O’Neil said.

WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil is a father, philanthropist, author, athlete, and global entertainer.

Now, he's got one more title under his belt.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Wednesday announced O’Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, to the Board of Directors of the Florida State Fair Authority.

His term began this month and ends on May 29, 2025.

Since he graduated from the University of Florida, O’Neil has been dedicated to creating positive change in the community — including here in the Tampa Bay area, which he calls home.

He has partnered with Hillsborough County Public Schools through his Bullard Family Foundation to host a number of philanthropic events, including one where 30,000 backpacks with school supplies were given to kids in need at the start of the most recent school year.

O’Neil was named a finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award in 2020 and 2021.

“As a Florida native, it is a tremendous honor for me to be able to help shape, cultivate, and educate, those throughout the state in both affluent and underserved communities on the importance of agriculture,” O’Neil said in a news release. “I’m honored to be serving alongside an esteemed group of advocates for Florida to continue making our great state one of the best places to live, work, and play in the world.”

Fried extended her congratulations to the WWE Superstar, adding “his commitment will help us ensure that the Florida State Fair remains one of the nation’s best, with over half a million people enjoying the attractions and learning about Florida’s rich agricultural heritage.”

In addition to hosting the annual Florida State Fair, the board of directors works year-round to put on competitive programs and events committed to "agriculture, education and community service."