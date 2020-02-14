CLEARWATER, Fla. — It’s almost been 20 years since Zachary Bernhardt disappeared and his family started fighting for his safe return.

Zachary was just eight years old when he went missing on Sept. 11, 2000. Now, Zachary would be 28 years old, making his case the longest-running Amber Alert in the state of Florida.

Investigators are still searching for him and seven other children who were never found.

Now, whenever a new Amber Alert gets issued, the hearts of the Bernhardt’s break.

The National Center for missing and exploited children has hundreds of kids they’re still looking for. The Bernhardts say each family still prays their loved one is alive.

While technology has changed, the Bernhardts say nothing helps find a child more than getting their picture out there.

You can find a full list of Florida’s Amber Alerts here.

