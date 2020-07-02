SARASOTA, Fla. — An 11-year-old boy who founded a group that honors fallen law enforcement officers added another mile for a fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

Trooper Joseph Bullock died Wednesday in the line of duty while helping a disabled car on Interstate 95 in Stuart. FHP said the person who needed help with the car shot and killed Bullock.

Bullock was 42 years old and a 19-year veteran of the agency. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.

Zechariah Cartledge, who founded Running 4 Heroes, ran a mile carrying a Blue Line flag to honor Bullock. Cartledge, 11, was joined by dozens of law enforcement officers and community members during Thursday's run.

Many of the officers were dressed in full uniform and gear.

Before the run, Cartledge said a silent prayer for Bullock's family and for the FHP family, saying Bullock's death was "close to home for me."

WESH 2 out of Orlando was there for the boy's run -- seven laps around a track outside of Layer Elementary School in Winter Springs.

"He was a true hero and one I'll never forget, and I love how he sacrificed his life every single day to protect the state I live in," Cartledge said to WESH.

