Komodo dragon at Zoo Miami gets emergency surgery after swallowing a water bottle

Zoo Miami said the water bottle had fallen into the animal's enclosure.
MIAMI — A 9-year-old Komodo dragon at Zoo Miami had to undergo emergency surgery this week to remove a rubber water bottle she had swallowed.

Zoo Miami said the water bottle was too large to be passed by the animal, and it could not be extracted by endoscopy. If it wasn't surgically removed, the Komodo dragon could have died.

The zoo said the surgery took nearly three hours and the Komodo dragon, named Estrella, is recovering. Estrella was hatched in 2011 at the Los Angeles Zoo and came to Zoo Miami less than a year ago.

According to the zoo, she's about 6.5 feet long and a little more than 40 pounds.

This isn't the first incident involving a water bottle.

On July 3, an alligator was brought to the zoo's hospital after it was seen swallowing a large plastic water bottle after it had fallen into its enclosure. After being X-rayed, no evidence of the water bottle could be found inside the alligator, so zoo staff said it must have been passed naturally by the animal.

However, the zoo is concerned the water bottle might have been eaten again by another alligator.

"Unfortunately, these are not isolated incidents," Zoo Miami said in a Facebook post. "There have been several cases of different animals at Zoo Miami ingesting a wide variety of things ranging from sunglasses to cell phones which all present significant and possibly fatal threats to those animals."

The zoo reminded guests to have all personal belongings secured when observing the animals in their habitats to make sure things to call into the enclosures.

