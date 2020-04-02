MIAMI — Zoo Miami just announced the births of two meerkats, and these pups are possibly the cutest baby animals of the year.
The zoo said the two pups were born Jan. 18 to mom Yam Yam, an 8-year-old female who came to the zoo in 2012 from Busch Gardens Tampa. Yam Yam gave birth in a secluded area of the meerkat habitat, which she shares with three males – Gizmo, Joe and Diego.
The zoo said any of the three males could be the father of the baby meerkats.
These pups mark the first time baby meerkats have been born at Zoo Miami.
When meerkats are born, they're blind and helpless, but the zoo said it has been hands-off to allow Yam Yam and the males to work together to care for the newborns. Last week, the babies opened their eyes and have since been seen exploring the den.
And, for those who can't make it down to Miami to see the pups, you might be able to catch a glimpse of them through Zoo Miami's MeerKam.
RELATED: Koala born at Florida zoo becomes symbol for hope for Australia
RELATED: Como Zoo's new baby giraffe stands tall
What other people are reading right now:
- Man rescued from Florida Everglades after 12 days thanks to cellphone data
- 3,700 quarantined on cruise ship in Japan after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
- Shannen Doherty reveals stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis
- FBI joins search for missing Florida baby after triple murder
- Woman calls 911 with her toes after hands get crushed while changing tire
- Trump faces his accusers in State of the Union speech Tuesday
- Iowa caucus results won't be out until later Tuesday after reporting delay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter