MIAMI — Zoo Miami just announced the births of two meerkats, and these pups are possibly the cutest baby animals of the year.

The zoo said the two pups were born Jan. 18 to mom Yam Yam, an 8-year-old female who came to the zoo in 2012 from Busch Gardens Tampa. Yam Yam gave birth in a secluded area of the meerkat habitat, which she shares with three males – Gizmo, Joe and Diego.

The zoo said any of the three males could be the father of the baby meerkats.

These pups mark the first time baby meerkats have been born at Zoo Miami.

When meerkats are born, they're blind and helpless, but the zoo said it has been hands-off to allow Yam Yam and the males to work together to care for the newborns. Last week, the babies opened their eyes and have since been seen exploring the den.

And, for those who can't make it down to Miami to see the pups, you might be able to catch a glimpse of them through Zoo Miami's MeerKam.

In this Feb. 3, 2020 photo made available by Zoo Miami, "Yam Yam", huddles with her two pups in a meerkat habitat at the zoo in Miami. The two pups were born on Jan. 18, a first for the zoo. Meerkats are omnivore animals in the mongoose family. They are found in desert and arid environments in Southern Africa. (Ron McGill, Zoo Miami via AP)

