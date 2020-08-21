Reports: Former Seminole County tax collector indictment alleges child sex trafficking, 'sugar daddy' relationships

The indictment alleges he used motor vehicle records to make fake IDs to 'facilitate his efforts.'

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A new indictment against former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg charges him with child sex trafficking and claims he used his position to access information about people he was in "sugar daddy" relationships with, multiple news outlets reported.

This indictment introduces eight new counts, seven of which are connected to prior charges he was arrested for in June and indicted for a second time last month.

WESH 2 News reports Greenberg's attorney told them one of the new charges involves a teenage girl. The indictment charges Greenberg with sex trafficking of children, or by force or coercion.

The charges date back to 2017, according to the new indictment, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

According to the indictment, Greenberg took surrendered driver's licenses before they were shredded and created new IDs. News outlets reported he also used the Florida Driver and Vehicle Information Database, or DAVID, to get personal information on and run searches on people he was 'engaged in 'sugar daddy' relationships."

The indictment also alleges he used the records to create a fake ID with another person's information but with his photo in order to "facilitate his efforts to engage in commercial sex acts."

Greenberg resigned as tax collector in June. He faces other charges related to the production of false IDs and aggravated identity theft, news outlets report.