Georgia sheriff's deputy dies of COVID-19

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A sheriff's deputy in Harris County died last week due to COVID-19, according to an officer's memorial site.

Deputy Stephen Bradley Crazywolf Dutton was a U.S. Navy veteran, the site said, and leaves behind a wife of 27 years, three children, and 11 grandchildren. He was 54.

According to an obituary page, his services were held yesterday. It says he was a hull technician in the Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1995.

According to the web page, he "had a passion for preaching the Gospel and telling people about his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office website indicates Dutton worked as a member of the county jail staff.

Honoring Harris County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office Deputy Sheriff Stephen Bradley Crazywolf Dutton, died August 14, 2020, after contracting COVID-19 in a presumed exposure while on duty. He was a #USNavy veteran. Honor him so he is not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/1aMFJle36n — Steve Wightman (@stevewightman1) August 21, 2020

