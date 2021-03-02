PAHOKEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at Anquan Boldin Stadium in Pahokee on Wednesday.
This comes just one day after DeSantis promised to crack down on "big tech" at a news conference at the Florida State Capitol on Tuesday.
His remarks come after several companies have de-platformed or banned people and websites perpetuating misinformation and conspiracy theories. Those banned include former President Donald Trump, whose Tweets falsely claimed wide-scale election fraud, and Parler, de-platformed by Apple and Amazon after it refused to ban users threatening violence in the service of conspiracy theories.
DeSantis, a vocal Trump supporter, compared what he called "big tech" to Big Brother, and said the content moderation done by Google, Facebook, Amazon and others constitute “political manipulation.”
"These companies exert monopoly power over a centrally important forum of public discourse," DeSantis said.
DeSantis made it clear: Alleged censorship by big tech companies will be a priority this legislative session.
"Over the past decade, citizens could directly connect with large numbers of people and could cut out corporate media outlets entirely," said DeSantis. "Over the years, however, these platforms have changed from neutral platforms that provided Americans with the freedom to speak to enforcers of preferred narratives."