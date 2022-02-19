Helicopter crashes into ocean near Miami Beach swimmers

Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said.

The crash happened at around 1:10 p.m. Two passengers were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no one else appeared to be injured.

The FAA told WPLG News in a statement that the helicopter went down "under unknown circumstances." Three people were aboard the aircraft.

The Miami Beach Police Department said on Twitter that it received a call Saturday afternoon about the crash in the area off South Beach.

A video shared by the police captures the helicopter descending over the ocean and crashing into the water as sunbathers crowd the beach and others swim.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

Police closed off a two-block stretch of the beach, in the area where travelers frequent outdoor cafes, restaurants and shops. The police department said the Federal Aviation Administration is responding to the scene.