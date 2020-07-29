Florida deputy helps homeless veteran find new home

You can also donate to help support this veteran in need.

SANFORD, Fla. — He'd been homeless since the beginning of this year. Now, thanks to the kindness of one Florida deputy and the surrounding community, he has a place to call his own.

Seminole County Sheriff's Deputy Carl Tipton met a homeless veteran near downtown Sanford a few days ago. The veteran was sitting on his walker with a Bible in hand, and a suitcase by his side. He told Deputy Tipton he'd been homeless since the beginning of the year and slept on a park bench every night.

Although he gets his monthly VA check, he didn't have enough savings for a security deposit and other fees required to rent a place.

It was then Deputy Tipton knew he had to do something to help. He set up a fundraiser, raising about $2,000 dollars to cover rental fees for the veteran. But he went a step further -- he found an affordable place for him to stay.

On Saturday morning, Deputy Tipton found the veteran to give him the good news, and give him a ride to his new home.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office posted about Deputy Tipton's kindness. The sheriff's office also said that Deputy Tipton has reopened the fundraiser for anyone who is interested in helping this veteran. You can find the link to the fundraiser here. As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser has made $8,886 of its $10,000 goal.

