ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who was holding several people hostage at the Orange County Jail was shot Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Eric Stanley, 25, was arrested during a traffic stop and was taken to the jail. Once he got to the booking area he pulled out a gun and held a deputy, a corrections officer and a nurse hostage, investigators said.

Law enforcement officers from the sheriff's office and Orlando PD were able to confront Stanley from outside the jail, according to deputies. Then, investigators said shots were fired and Stanley was hit in the arm.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said no correctional personnel, Orlando officers or Orange County deputies were seriously injured.

Stanley is facing several felony charges.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter