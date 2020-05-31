Police said they would be providing security for the planned protest Sunday in the vicinity of the Duval County Courthouse.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning those not participating in Sunday's protests to avoid the Downtown Jacksonville area, according to a tweet by the sheriff's office.

Police said they would be providing security for the planned protest in the vicinity of the Duval County Courthouse.

Updates would be provided on JSO's social media platforms, the tweet said.

Community activists gathered in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday to non-violently protest police treatment of African-Americans in the city and across the country, according to the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

The protest was called the Motorcade Caravan for Justice. The NCJ said the caravan is in solidarity with protests happening across the country against what activists are calling the unjust killings of black citizens at the hands of law enforcement.

Following the peaceful protest, things took a violent turn Saturday evening when a protester stabbed an officer in the neck, according to Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams.

After the downtown protests escalated many people were arrested and authorities warned the public to stay away from the area, Williams said.

Video submitted from a First Coast News viewer shows one protester destroying a JSO vehicle followed by tear gas being deployed. First Coast News reporter Ken Amaro was also on the scene downtown where he captured video of shattered glass and damage done to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry praised those peacefully protesting but admonished those who he says are causing damage or attacking first responders.