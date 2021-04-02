Police: Man caught with 22 pounds of meth in backpack at Florida airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a 46-year-old California man faces drug trafficking charges after TSA agents at Orlando International Airport caught him trying to board a plane with 22 pounds of crystal meth.
Eli Priestly Brown was arrested Jan. 22. Police say it was one of the largest drug busts in recent history at the busy Orlando airport.
Brown was about to board a plane when an agent conducted a random search and found the crystal-like substance. According to the Orlando Sentinel, an affidavit said the meth is worth more than $500,000 and Brown was also found with $900 cash on him.
He told agents he got the bag from a man at Los Angeles International Airport. According to WESH, police say Brown told them he fell asleep at his gate and when he woke up the backpack was next to him. Brown was flying to Louisville, Kentucky, with a stopover in Orlando.
- What you need to know about the historic 'trifecta bomber flyover' at Super Bowl LV
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded and shooter dead in South Florida
- Florida has new statewide vaccine sign-up system, so why aren't counties using it?
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter