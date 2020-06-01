MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.

Deputies said Eric Michael Scanlon, 29, was last seen at his home in McCoy Sunday evening. Investigators said statements he made in texts were concerning.

He could be driving a blue Mitsubishi Moniteau with a Florida tag Y42-WCU.

If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call 911.

