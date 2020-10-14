'Lucky to be alive': Man walks away after hunk of metal crashes through his windshield on Florida highway

Troopers are looking into how it happened.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Can you imagine? It's like something out of a disaster or horror movie. Thankfully, this story has a mostly happy ending.

A man was able to walk away with only minor injuries after a hunk of metal crashed through his windshield Tuesday while he was driving on the highway.

Delay Beach Fire Rescue shared photos of the aftermath that showed where the piece of metal shattered the man's windshield on the driver's side and came to rest on the steering wheel. Fire rescue says the shattered glass is what hurt the man, not the huge hunk of metal.

"He is lucky to be alive," DBFR Battalion Chief Todd Lynch said.

Lucky indeed. Florida Highway Patrol is currently looking into how the piece of metal got there.

