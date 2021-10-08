Volunteers work to make Florida beach accessible to those with physical disabilites

On the second Sunday of every month, the group gets together so people facing physical challenges can enjoy one of the best things South Florida has to offer.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Florida has the most beautiful beaches, but what if we weren't able to enjoy them the way we wanted?

That's the reasoning behind an effort by a team of volunteers in Miami Beach.

Volunteers are working to make Miami Beach more accessible to those that are physically disabled or challenged.

Once a month, they put down plastic mats to make it more accessible to wheelchairs or other mobility devices. There are also special floating chairs that transport people with disabilities in the water, per CBS News.

Sabrina Cohen, who's a quadriplegic herself, is behind the initiative.

Cohen was paralyzed at age 14 from a car accident.

"For a moment, when you're in the water, you're like anybody else," Cohen said. "Any mobility devices that you use, just wash away for a moment."

Cohen is now working to install a permanent location to reach more than the 8,000 people they've already helped.